Stephen Colbert took aim Monday at the confusing damage control by President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow.

After Trump confirmed he was under investigation for obstruction of justice in the FBI’s Russia investigation, Sekulow contradicted the commander-in-chief by saying Trump was not under investigation. Or did he?

During appearances on news shows, the lawyer seemed to say both ― and presented yet another possibility.

“So to recap ... Sekulow is saying Trump is not under investigation, is under investigation, and he has no idea if he’s under investigation,” Colbert said in a monologue on “The Late Show.” “A good lawyer covers his bases. That way when the judge asks how does your client plead, guilty or innocent, he can answer all of the above.”