Stephen Colbert Knows Why Your Dog Is Really Afraid Of Fireworks

July 4th may be one of your favorite days of the year but there’s a good chance your pup absolutely dreads the fireworks-filled holiday.
And according to Stephen Colbert, it’s not for the reason you think.
Though the “Late Show” is on vacation over the holiday weekend, the program uploaded a public service announcement on behalf of all dogs to its YouTube page on Monday.
“There’s a common misconception that boom boom scary time bothers us because of our sensitive ears,” the pup says. But that’s not why pups are terrified. Check out the video above to find out more.
