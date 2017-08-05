Stephen Colbert thinks there is something suspiciously familiar about Lara Trump’s “real news” Facebook broadcast.

On Friday’s “Late Show,” Colbert pointed out the similarities between the first “online propaganda book report” that President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law aired on Sunday ― and his own recurring “Real News Tonight” segment.

“Wait a second,” said Colbert. If Lara Trump’s pro-president show “sounds familiar to you” it’s because “’real news’ is the thing we’ve been doing since Trump got elected where we make up news we think the president would like to see.”