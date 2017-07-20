COMEDY
Colbert: Trump's Nothing Burger Is Really A 'Juicy Quarter Pounder With Sleaze'

The "Late Show" host wonders what's really going on with the Russia scandal.

The word “nothing burger” is being used by supporters of President Donald Trump to dismiss allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia

But amid new reports of a previously undisclosed meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is wondering if there’s something there after all. 

“This might actually be a nothing burger,” he said on Wednesday night. ”But every time they tell us it’s a nothing burger, it turns out to be a juicy Quarter Pounder with sleaze.” 

