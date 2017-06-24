Candidate Colbert? “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert popped up on the other side of the world Friday night to appear on a Russian late-night show — “Evening Urgant” — to throw down vodka shots in a liquid version of Russian roulette. Then Colbert got to the good part. He announced he’s considering a run for the U.S. presidency in 2020.

Why not? If a reality show real estate developer with no political experience can win the White House, Colbert could very well have a shot at the top job. Just imagine.

“I am here in Russia … to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself,” Colbert said to wild applause.

Colbert added, in an apparent dig at possible collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign crew and the Kremlin: “If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.”

He finished up: “A strong America, a strong Russia!”

Colbert is only the most recent celeb to announce he may be throwing his hat into the ring. Last month on “Saturday Night Live,” host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hanks teamed up in a tongue-in-cheek revelation that they’re planning to run as well.

“I didn’t think I was qualified at all, but now I’m actually worried that I’m too qualified,” quipped Johnson. (A national poll actually suggested that Johnson could potentially beat Donald Trump if he ran as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election.)

Colbert’s no political neophyte. He announced in 2007 as his conservative “Colbert Report” character that he would run for president, and he kept up the claim for about a month. He finally dropped his plans because he said filing for the Republican primary would be too costly.

Colbert is in Russia to work on material for an upcoming segment of “The Late Show,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He has promised Trump that if James Comey tapes exists, he’ll bring them back from Russia. Trump has finally admitted that he has no such tapes but hedged that they might exist ... somewhere.

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017