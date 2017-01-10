CBS

Who knew you could fit so many offensive things into just 140 characters? Time and time again, it seems to be the president-elect’s greatest strength, but in the eyes of Stephen Colbert, he’s finally gone “too far.”

In response to Meryl Streep’s speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, in which she called out Donald Trump for making fun of a disabled reporter, the president-elect did the unthinkable: He called Streep “over-rated.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Well, that didn’t sit right with Stephen Colbert.

“Meryl Streep, overrated? Have you seen ‘Sophie’s Choice’? Have you seen ‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman’? Have you seen that one with the dead people that she’s even funny in that one?” said Colbert.

The “Late Show” host continued, “Look, Mr. Trump, you can refuse to release your taxes, you can call to ban an entire religion, you can play footsie with a dictator, but calling Meryl Streep ‘overrated’? No.”

