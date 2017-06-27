Stephen Colbert: Russian Agents 'Followed Me Everywhere' In Russia

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert says he gained some new admirers during his trip to Russia last week. Namely, intelligence officials.

“Man, it is good to be back in the U.S.A.,” Colbert said Monday.

“I don’t know if you knew this but I was in Russia last week,” he told his audience. “You know who did know I was in Russia? Russian intelligence. Hardcore fans evidently, followed me everywhere.”

Colbert said American intelligence operatives also showed him a lot of attention.

Good to be back. I learned so much in Russia. Did you know that their leader is ALSO Putin?! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 27, 2017

“Couple of guys seemed to pop up wherever we went,” said Colbert, who announced a possible run for the White House in 2020 on Russian TV during his stay ― with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

It’s “important” to “keep your eye on a comedian while he’s in Russia doing jokes,” he quipped.

“I could be giving state secrets to the Russians,” said Colbert, who plans to air footage of his journey to Moscow over the coming days. “Oh wait, someone’s already got that covered.”