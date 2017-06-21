Stephen Colbert Puts Sean Spicer In The Hot Seat in 'Spicer After Dark'

“Sean, I have so many questions,” Colbert said. “If you go, who will not answer them?”

Colbert’s crack came after Spicer held his first on-camera news briefing in more than a week on Tuesday where he had almost no answers to any questions.

Yet despite the elusive briefing, Spicer claimed he worked early in the morning and late at night to answer reporters’ questions.

That gave Colbert an idea for a new late-night TV shows: “Spicer After Dark.”