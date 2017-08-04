Stephen Colbert Updates The Statue Of Liberty Poem For The Trump Era

Stephen Colbert gave the poem that’s inscribed on the Statue of Liberty a decidedly Trumpian twist on Thursday’s “Late Show.”

Colbert first picked apart President Donald Trump’s proposed new immigration policy, which would dramatically limit the ways that foreign nationals could legally move to the U.S.

He then poured scorn on White House aide Stephen Miller for appearing to distance the administration during Wednesday’s press briefing from Emma Lazarus’ famous sonnet “The New Colossus,” which is engraved on a bronze plaque inside the New York City icon.

“Give me your wealthy, your rich, your huddled MBAs yearning to be tax-free,” Colbert began his revised version of the poem, as he tried to accurately reflect how it should be if the new proposals are passed.