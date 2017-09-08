Stephen Colbert Remakes Steve Bannon Into A Nazi Street Fighter

Stephen Colbert had a lot to say about former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Thursday night. The Trump surrogate will appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in his first interview since leaving the White House last month, and teaser clips of the conversation were just released.
During the interview set to air on Sunday, Bannon describes himself as a street fighter, a description the “Late Show” host took somewhat literally.
“Have you ever thought about fighting back?” Colbert asked. “Only so much punishment a man’s face can take.”
The host then said Bannon did, in fact, appear in the Street Fighter video game, but with a surprising slogan.
Check out Colbert’s takedown in the video above.
