Stephen Colbert Trolls 'Coked-Out Football Coach' Alex Jones

A lawyer representing Alex Jones in a custody battle wants a judge to believe the conspiracy theorist is a “performance artist,” but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is having none of it.
“He’s trying to prove that he’s stable enough to care for children,” Colbert said on Monday’s show. “Unfortunately for him, he works in front of a camera.”
Colbert said clips of Jones screaming into a microphone makes him “seem less like a fit parent, and more like a coked-out football coach in a police standoff.”
But Colbert said he has a good idea where Jones got inspiration for his performance act. Check it out in the clip above.
