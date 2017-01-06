You may have seen the old Cold War “duck and cover” videos about how to (supposedly) survive a nuclear blast.
With President-elect Donald Trump promising a new arms race, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert made a modern version of those old clips.
And let’s just say the “Trump and Cover” advice is even less practical.
Check it out above.
