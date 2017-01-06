COMEDY

Stephen Colbert's 'Trump And Cover' Is Your Guide To Surviving The Trumpocalypse

What do you do when the bombs start falling? Tweet at them!

01/06/2017 05:14 am ET | Updated 5 hours ago
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, The Huffington Post

You may have seen the old Cold War “duck and cover” videos about how to (supposedly) survive a nuclear blast. 

With President-elect Donald Trump promising a new arms race, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert made a modern version of those old clips.

And let’s just say the “Trump and Cover” advice is even less practical. 

Check it out above.

