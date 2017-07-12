Stephen Colbert Starts 'Trump Attacked Me On Twitter' Hall Of Fame

Like George Washington’s teeth and Abraham Lincoln’s hat, American schoolchildren will someday learn of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Multiple institutions have begun documenting this future relic of democratic history: Just last month, Trevor Noah and “The Daily Show” founded “The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” and now, following their lead, Stephen Colbert and “The Late Show” have introduced the “Trump Attacked Me On Twitter” Hall Of Fame.

“Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough became the inaugural inductees.

“This is truly an honor of a lifetime,” Brzezinski said during a taped segment as she accepted a certificate to commemorate the occasion.

In late June, Trump attacked Brzezinski on Twitter with various personal insults, and she survived “Trump’s Twitter rampage,” as Scarborough called it on “The Late Show.” He suggested that Trump chose Brzezinski to attack because she is a “female journalist who speaks her mind.”

But because Trump has targeted “Morning Joe” more broadly, as well, Scarborough was given a certificate, too.

Outside of the important Hall of Fame ceremony, Scarborough informed Colbert that he is leaving the Republican party.