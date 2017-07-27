COMEDY
07/27/2017 04:07 am ET

Stephen Colbert Brings Down The House With A 2-Word Response To Trump

"Late Show" host tells the president exactly what he thinks about transgender military ban.

By Ed Mazza

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump has gone from “crazy to cruel,” and even wondered if the president was “off his meds.” 

Colbert read aloud Trump’s Twitter statement about banning transgender people from serving in the military. And when he was done, he responded with two words that sparked wild cheers from the audience. 

Check it out above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Stephen Colbert GIFs
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Lgbt Issues Stephen Colbert Us Military The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Stephen Colbert Brings Down The House With A 2-Word Response To Trump

CONVERSATIONS