Stephen Colbert Brings Down The House With A 2-Word Response To Trump

TONIGHT: The President's morning tweets are often crazy, but seldom as cruel as the pronouncement he made this morning. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/196q1P6Uo6

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump has gone from “crazy to cruel,” and even wondered if the president was “off his meds.”

Colbert read aloud Trump’s Twitter statement about banning transgender people from serving in the military. And when he was done, he responded with two words that sparked wild cheers from the audience.