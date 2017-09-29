Stephen Colbert Reveals The 'Only Parts Of Trump's Tweets That Aren't Lies'

TONIGHT: The motivation behind Twitter's big move from 140 to 280 characters may surprise you. Stephen explains tonight! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/OX9f3TF3rW

Twitter is expanding messages to 280 characters, but tweeter-in-chief Donald Trump won’t be a part of the group beta testing the new feature. And that surprised “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“Twitter is his whole thing,” Colbert said. “Trump and Twitter go together like Nazis and Tiki torches.”

But Colbert was relieved to hear that Trump was stuck with 140 characters because that will keep some honesty in the president’s tweets.