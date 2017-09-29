COMEDY
09/29/2017 01:50 am ET

Stephen Colbert Reveals The 'Only Parts Of Trump's Tweets That Aren't Lies'

"Late Show" host worries new Twitter format could ruin Trump's tweets.

By Ed Mazza

Twitter is expanding messages to 280 characters, but tweeter-in-chief Donald Trump won’t be a part of the group beta testing the new feature. And that surprised “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“Twitter is his whole thing,” Colbert said. “Trump and Twitter go together like Nazis and Tiki torches.” 

But Colbert was relieved to hear that Trump was stuck with 140 characters because that will keep some honesty in the president’s tweets. 

Find out how in the clip above.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Twitter Stephen Colbert Late Night
Stephen Colbert Reveals The 'Only Parts Of Trump's Tweets That Aren't Lies'

CONVERSATIONS