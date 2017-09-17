Stephen Colbert Brings Out Sean Spicer To Troll Trump At Emmys

Stephen Colbert just trumped his own show.

The “Late Show” host has used Donald Trump to launch his late-night show to its best ratings in years, and he kept that momentum going in an bigly way with his opening monologue as host at Sunday’s 69th annual Emmy Awards.

Colbert repeatedly mentioned Trump throughout his opening, commenting that he was “looking forward” to Trump’s tweets.

Colbert also brought up an old tweet of the president’s, when Trump said former Emmys host Seth Meyers had marbles in his mouth.

That Seth Meyers is hosting the Emmy Awards is a total joke. He is very awkward with almost no talent. Marbles in his mouth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2014

Colbert, naturally, mentioned Alec Baldwin thanks to his infamous Trump impression.

Colbert mentions Donald Trump being the biggest TV star of the past year, neck and neck with Alec Baldwin #Emmys — Dylan Wright (@DWrightTWW) September 18, 2017

But the moment of the night came when Colbert brought out former White House press secretary Sean Spicer himself to troll Trump.

Spicer was there to tackle the question of the Emmys’ audience size — not a far cry from his former job, where he lied about the crowd size for Trump’s inauguration.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” proclaimed Spicer.

Momentazo. El ex portavoz CB, Sean Spicer, aprece en los #Emmys. Para hablar del tamaño de la audiencia. "Period!" pic.twitter.com/aAiY4kPBSm — Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) September 18, 2017

And the everyone, such as actress Anna Chlumsky, lost it.

everyone's reactions when Sean Spicer came out on stage at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YflwBFSnsH — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 18, 2017