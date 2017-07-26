Stephen Hawking / David Attenborough Films Nab Multiple Emmy Nominations

Two CuriosityStream Original productions will be competing for top honors in multiple categories at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 38th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards. These are the first Emmy nominations for CuriosityStream, a leading global documentary streaming service launched by Discovery Communications founder and former chairman John Hendricks just over two years ago.

David Attenborough's Light on Earth is nominated for Outstanding Nature Documentary as well as Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary. The 4K film has already won international acclaim, including a BAFTA nomination, top honors at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, and the Grand Helix Award (best in show) at the prestigious Science Media Awards.

In the film, the legendary Sir David Attenborough guides a never-before-seen exploration into the mystery of bioluminescence – how animals produce light of their own. The stunning images were made possible by specially developed low-light color cameras – 4,000 times more sensitive – and a new generation of submersibles to reveal these "living lights" in the soil, on land and in the ocean. David Attenborough's Light on Earth was produced by CuriosityStream with Ammonite Films and Terra Mater Factual Studios.

CuriosityStream Original production Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places is nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction. In this first installment of the series, world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking pilots his space ship, the SS Hawking, on a fantastic trip through the Universe, zooming from black holes to the Big Bang, from Saturn to Santa Barbara. The cutting-edge CGI effects deliver an immersive personal journey through the cosmos, as Hawking shares his own story of inspiration, curiosity, and perseverance. Stephen Hawking'sFavorite Places was produced for CuriosityStream by Bigger Bang. Episodes 2 and 3 premiere on CuriosityStream in the Fall of 2017.

"The factor that drives every decision we make at CuriosityStream is our mission to bring the most elegantly-produced, informative and entertaining films to documentary fans around the world. Our viewers demand the best in science programming and these two films are some of our most viewed titles. It's an honor to see them recognized among the other outstanding documentaries available from the word's best producers," said Steve Burns, Chief Programming Officer for CuriosityStream.

Both documentaries are available to watch now on CuriosityStream. You can sign up for a free trial at CuriosityStream.com.