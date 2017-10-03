Las Vegas Shooter Was Known To Verbally Abuse His Girlfriend In Public

Take Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who drove his truck into a crowd gathered for a Bastille Day fireworks display in Nice, France, last year. He too had been accused of abusing his mother, as well as his wife.

Or Omar Mateen, the man who last year opened fire in a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, committing [what was then] the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He also allegedly beat his former wife, and his widow ― who is facing charges related to the nightclub attack ― says he physically abused her too.

Robert Dear, the man accused of shooting up a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs and killing three in 2015, allegedly abused multiple wives.

Esteban Santiago, the man charged with killing five unsuspecting travelers in a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January, was previously accused of assaulting his girlfriend ― including strangling her.

James T. Hodgkinson, who opened fire on Republican politicians at a congressional baseball practice this summer and wounded five people, had been accused of strangling and beating his foster daughter.