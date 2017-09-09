COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Shares 'Exclusive Look' At Steve Bannon's '60 Minutes' Interview

(Spoof) spoiler alert.

By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert has got the scoop on Steve Bannon’s upcoming “60 Minutes” interview with Charlie Rose. Sort of.

On Friday’s broadcast of the “Late Show,” Colbert played out a spoof “exclusive look” at the report, which airs this Sunday on CBS from 7 p.m.

But the former White House chief strategist isn’t as communicative as Rose would have hoped.

See how Colbert thinks Bannon’s first in-depth chat since leaving President Donald Trump’s administration in August plays out in the clip above.

