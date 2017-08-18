Steve will do exactly what he has been doing from Day 1 ― try to “bring everything crashing down.” He will continue to use his weapon of choice, Breitbart, to attack his adversaries inside the West Wing ― mainly Jared, Ivanka, Cohn, etc. He will relentlessly attack Congressional Republican leadership like Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell (and Jeff Flake and John McCain). In many ways, I think Steve will feel liberated. Free from the limitations of “serving” or “answering” to somebody. It’s not in Steve’s DNA to work for anybody but himself. He likes being the dictator. Now, he will be able to operate openly and freely to inflict as much damage as he possibly can on the “globalists” that remain in the Trump administration.

If Steve senses that Trump is being co-opted by the Jared/Ivanka/Trump Jr./Cohn base, he (and Breitbart) will turn on Trump and recruit someone else like Attorney General Sessions to replace him. I would think that in some ways, Steve will want Trump to feel the pain of his departure, and it would not surprise me if Breitbart starts playing up more of the things that they’ve avoided touching to this point ― like the Russia investigation.