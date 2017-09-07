Steve Bannon Is Right About DACA and the Catholic Bishops

For people who spend time in the pews actually practicing Catholicism, Steve Bannon’s remarks about “the Catholic Church” and DACA , his contention that the bishops want unlimited immigration as a means for keeping the pews filled, is not wrong. For Catholics in the pews, Bannon's analysis isn't exactly a “newsflash.” Does the Catholic Church as a whole support the continuance of DACA for economic reasons? Hell no. The Catholic Church is various and Catholics are not really all that obedient. Do progressive Roman Catholics engaging in Social Justice ministry embrace a “Christ without borders” vision? Absolutely. Do the United States Bishops support DACA for economic reasons, and because they need to fill pews? I believe they do. It excruciates me to say so, but Steve Bannon is right.

My (non Catholic) husband escorted me to mass recently, in part because he wanted to hear a particularly brilliant homilist present his take on the day's Gospel. The DACA question directly pertained and the priest discussed sacrifice, suffering and the mandate to welcome the stranger.

"Will he get in trouble for that sermon?" the husband asked.

"Oh, no," I answered. "The U.S. Bishops love immigrants." I gesticulated, cupped my upturned hand, my thumb circulating against the four fingers to indicate: 'Show me the money.' "They have held that position for a long time.

"It's the one thing they're progressive about. They're on the right side for the wrong reason."

A priest once told me that one of his favorite aspects of the Catholic Church is how “messy’ the church is. He enjoys the mayhem. He went so far as to suggest that there was something holy in all of the verbiage and discord. Catholics are, contrary to popular opinion, not all that obedient.

On the matter of immigration, factions can be found in their corners, Catholic outliers exist. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), of which Cardinal Timothy Dolan was not long ago president, wants to keep DACA in place. Even as they promulgate bigotry on other fronts, the U.S. Bishops are solidly pro-immigration. They need look no further than the Gospels for their reasons: the Beatitudes, the “Do unto others…” command Hillel and Jesus made famous.

If you read a bit about Roman Catholic outreach throughout the world, you will note that the hierarchs are pinning their hopes for "growth"---by which I mean both "increase the fold" growth and economic growth---on China, India and many nations in Africa. They know they are losing ground in the United States and Canada, and that Western Europe is probably a lost cause.

I was lucky enough to be able to travel extensively in Western Europe in 2015 and 2016. While in Ireland I noticed that even during Holy Week in Dublin Catholic churches were half-empty. Catholics with whom I spoke in Spain, and Romans in Rome, viewed church as a kind of museum used for baptisms, weddings and funerals. Over and over again while attending Sunday morning mass in Spain, I found that I was one of the youngest people on the Communion line. (I was in my mid-late 50s.) Finding any mass in Spain that wasn’t lousy with Opus Dei Catholics was impossible. (Sorry, I am a staunch anti-Phalangist). I had no trouble obtaining a seat up front for Easter Mass of the Resurrection in Seville’s Catholic Cathedral in 2015, despite having arrived late. One woman’s anecdotal sampling, but it confirms what I read and hear. The church in Western Europe and North America is shrinking, and the hierarchs have been thinking globally for deacdes.

In the two dioceses that serve New York City, undocumented folks often rely heavily upon the social justice outreach of the church. Newcomers to our nation, as my grandparents did when they arrived from Ireland, find help with housing, education and medical care through the church. Often, they wind up devout with a determination to 'pay it forward,' in gratitude, so to speak. In a religion in which non-compliance with doctrine is a something of norm, Catholics who do comply, who are, perhaps afraid not to comply, are often the most likely, in short time to keep parishes flush and pews populated. They are likely to tithe exuberantly.Undocumented Catholics do not make churches rich, but their allegiance probably does prove profitable in the short, long term.

While traveling in the United States and Mexico, I often wind up worshipping at masses celebrated in Spanish. I have noticed at these masses, that Latin-American, Spanish-speaking adults (women mores than men) often join the queue for Communion but decline to receive the Eucharist. They approach the altar with their arms crossed upon their chest to indicate their wish to opt out of the sacrament. They join the line hoping to receive a blessing from the priest. Why don't they receive Communion?

They have broken some rule. Maybe they live with a common law spouse and have not been married in the Church, or use contraception. Perhaps they have had abortions. Although there are pastoral resources in the church which help Catholics with these situations, fear and language barriers often keep the undocumented among them isolated from life in the sacraments. Sometimes such fear promotes such obedience. Whatever its causes, the obedience does not go unnoticed. Bishops and pastors know it can be exploited to useful affect.

Furthermore, as a consequence of the priest shortage, many priests are immigrants. These clerics neither cross the Rio Grande on foot; nor are they smuggled through Canada. Once the Vatican installs them here, their presence and ministering help to shape the bishops’ disposition toward undocumented immigrants.

Immigrants often make the church a sociological center for their lives. They rear children in the church. In New York City, parishes with disproportionate numbers of immigrants initiate tithing programs. Tithing churches are still rare in New York City, but those who tithe do have a disproportionate number of English learners and immigrants.

Progressive Catholics in the post Vatican II Church have always adopted a “Christ without borders” ethos. To their great credit, Roman Catholic diocesan schools in New York City and other U.S. cities have a long history of scrupulously and expertly educating the children of immigrants, and those who work in those schools, religious and lay people alike, tend to adopt a “What Would Jesus Do?” approach to working with children. Catholic educators in large cities, in most cases, strenuously oppose the eradication of DACA for the right reasons.

On the other hand, white, politically conservative and moderate Catholics have tended to focus their politicizing in other directions, the anti-abortion effort, for example. The ultra-conservative fringe---the Traditionalists, the Legionaries, the Church Militant movement---they want “the wall,” a strong leader, low taxes, their two or three automobiles and pre-fab McMansions in leafy Caucasian neighborhoods. They aren’t worried about getting through the camel’s eye. Theirs is the "render to Caesar" perspective.

Certainly for many Roman Catholic individuals in all corners of the Catholic Church, a “Christ without borders” imperative rests in the heart of their most basic Christian feeling. Even some of the U. S. bishops may feel this way. But when Steve Bannon talks about Cardinal Timothy Dolan, he talks about a man who has hidden money to keep it from being seized to help (clergy) sexual assault survivors. Bannon is talking about a cardinal who threatened to defund Catholic Charities in the course of a homophobia tantrum. Bannon is talking about a man who knew who who alleged sexual assailant and racist Donald Trump was, chuckled at all his jokes and allowed his brother priests to electioneer for the neo-Nazi from their parish pulpits.

Maybe Dolan cares about immigrants, but not nearly so much as he cares about the bottom line. Like his brother bishop on the other side of the Brooklyn Bridge, New York's own Opus Dei bishop, (of Brooklyn and Queens) Nicholas DiMarzio, it's all about the basket on a stick and the Diocesan appeal. DiMarzio who merged poor churches filled with immigrants and other poor folk so as to build himself a second cathedral, and collaborated closely with politicians who spearheaded real estate development agencies, some of which displaced hundreds of poor and immigrant residents living near the two cathedrals in downtown Brooklyn. He often waxes prosaic on "the new evangelization." Immigrants are part of the plan. Does Brooklyn's bishop care about immigrants? Maybe. But not so much as he cares about his piece of the action.