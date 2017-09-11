Sticks and stones may break your bones, but being portrayed as the personification of Death can never hurt you ― according to Steve Bannon, that is.

On Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” Charlie Rose asked the former White House chief strategist what he really thought about “Saturday Night Live” depicting him as the Grim Reaper.

“I don’t need the affirmation of the mainstream media. I don’t care what they say,” he said. “They can call me an anti-Semite. They can call me racist. They call me nativist. They can call me anything you want, OK? As long as we’re driving this agenda for the working men and women of this country, I’m happy.”

Bannon may have said the sketches didn’t faze him, but previous reports claimed they were more trouble than he’s letting on.

NBC via Getty Images

“SNL” portrayals of White House personnel were lauded by audiences all over, including Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy-winning Sean Spicer impression and Alec Baldwin’s popular Trump imitation. (The latter allegedly led people to treat Baldwin like he “cured polio.”)

The story inside the White House, however, couldn’t be more different.

The president certainly wasn’t happy with Baldwin’s “SNL” Trump impression, calling it “ridiculous,” and Bannon’s portrayal similarly left him shook. The president was said to be “especially upset” by the Grim Reaper skits and the characterization of Bannon as the president’s puppet master, according to the The Washington Post.