STYLE
06/26/2017 10:35 am ET

Move Over, Clooney: Steve Carell Is Our Favorite Silver Fox Now

Emphasis on "fox."

By Jamie Feldman

Let’s get one thing straight: Steve Carell has always been a babe.

But apparently it took his recent leap into silver fox-dom for the internet at large to notice.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Whoa. 

Carrel has been sporting his new look on both sides of the pond while on a press tour for “Despicable Me 3.” Here he is looking outrageously dashing at the premiere on Saturday in Los Angeles:

Barry King via Getty Images
We're getting lost in those sunglassed eyes. 

And here he is upstaging a pair of minions during a photo call in London last week. 

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

To be clear, Carell’s been sporting salt-and-pepper locks for a while now. Here he is looking a bit less clean cut earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

Handout via Getty Images
Less shaven, equally handsome.

But by going full-blown gray, he has officially knocked a certain someone out of the top spot for most handsome silver fox in Hollywood.

Ahem. 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Gentlemen Hair George Clooney Men's Fashion
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend… with better taste.
Move Over, Clooney: Steve Carell Is Our Favorite Silver Fox Now

CONVERSATIONS