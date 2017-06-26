Move Over, Clooney: Steve Carell Is Our Favorite Silver Fox Now

Let’s get one thing straight: Steve Carell has always been a babe.

But apparently it took his recent leap into silver fox-dom for the internet at large to notice.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Whoa.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayn Maliks and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/8jU3asxfpT — Dory (@Dory) June 23, 2017

someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE — Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017

Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6 — Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017

Carrel has been sporting his new look on both sides of the pond while on a press tour for “Despicable Me 3.” Here he is looking outrageously dashing at the premiere on Saturday in Los Angeles:

Barry King via Getty Images We're getting lost in those sunglassed eyes.

And here he is upstaging a pair of minions during a photo call in London last week.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

To be clear, Carell’s been sporting salt-and-pepper locks for a while now. Here he is looking a bit less clean cut earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

Handout via Getty Images Less shaven, equally handsome.

But by going full-blown gray, he has officially knocked a certain someone out of the top spot for most handsome silver fox in Hollywood.