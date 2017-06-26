Move Over, Clooney: Steve Carell Is Our Favorite Silver Fox Now

Let’s get one thing straight: Steve Carell has always been a babe.
But apparently it took his recent leap into silver fox-dom for the internet at large to notice.
Carrel has been sporting his new look on both sides of the pond while on a press tour for “Despicable Me 3.” Here he is looking outrageously dashing at the premiere on Saturday in Los Angeles:
And here he is upstaging a pair of minions during a photo call in London last week.
To be clear, Carell’s been sporting salt-and-pepper locks for a while now. Here he is looking a bit less clean cut earlier this year at the Golden Globes.
But by going full-blown gray, he has officially knocked a certain someone out of the top spot for most handsome silver fox in Hollywood.
Ahem.
