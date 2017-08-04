Steve Harvey Thinks That Leaked Memo He Sent To His Staff Was ‘Cute’

When it comes to humility, it seems that Steve Harvey hasn’t gotten the memo.
In March, a demanding note Harvey sent to staff at his daytime talk show “Steve Harvey” leaked to the public and ... it was something else.
Here are a few highlights:
“Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.”
“Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly.”
“You must schedule an appointment.”
“I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.”
After the memo leaked, the host admitted that he sent it. He also told Entertainment Tonight that he does not apologize for it, but should have handled the situation differently.
In the fall, Harvey’s popular talk show, will move from Chicago to Los Angeles and become “Steve.” In anticipation of the transfer, Harvey sat down with reporters on Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour, and, when asked about his controversial memo, Harvey had a few thoughts.
“I learned two things from that email ... I can’t write and I should never write,” he said. “It was something I wrote a year ago and someone didn’t get a job coming to LA and they got pissed.”
He continued:
“I was OK until I saw it on CNN and that’s when I know I was in a lot of trouble. The email was out there and it wasn’t a big deal to me at all ... I’m not a mean-spirited guy — I’m a very congenial guy to people who know me.”
He also added, jokingly:
“I thought it was cute. You all didn’t.”
