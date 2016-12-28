Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Backlash

Steve Martin’s tribute to the late Carrie Fisher did not sit well with some.
The actor tweeted about Fisher, whom he called a friend, following the news that the “Star Wars” actress died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week.
New York Magazine noted that Martin’s tweet focused on her physicality, rather than her talents. The actor ultimately deleted the tweet following the backlash.
While some thought criticism of Martin was unjustified, others said Fisher ― a staunch feminist who spoke out against the objectification of women throughout her career ― wouldn’t have paid any mind to the “whiny dudes” getting mad over the clap-backs.
A rep for Martin was not immediately available for further comment.
