Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin formally requested to use a government plane for his honeymoon to Scotland, France and Italy earlier this summer.

Travel on such an aircraft would’ve reportedly cost American taxpayers $25,000 per day.

ABC News was the first media outlet to report Mnuchin’s request, which occurred last month. The request was so unusual it sparked an “inquiry” by the Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department said Mnuchin’s request to use the plane for his honeymoon was originally made to ensure that the secretary would have a secure line with which to communicate as a member of the National Security Council. Once the department found a different way to ensure secure communication, the request was withdrawn.

“It is imperative that he have access to secure communications, and it is our practice to consider a wide range of options to ensure he has these capabilities during his travel, including the possible use of military aircraft,” a Treasury spokesman said in a statement to The New York Times.

The office is already looking into Mnuchin’s travel on an Air Force jet to Louisville and Fort Knox, Kentucky last month; that trip just happened to coincide with the solar eclipse.

Louise Linton/Instagram The post has since been deleted from Linton's account.

Mnuchin, a multimillionaire and former Goldman Sachs executive, and his wife actress Louise Linton came under fire last month when Linton posted a photo to Instagram showing them descending from the jet’s staircase. She tagged the designer brands she was wearing in the image, and attacked a person who criticized her for being “adorably out of touch.”

Linton eventually apologized for her response and the post was deleted from her account.