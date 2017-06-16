Steve Scalise Still In Critical Condition After Being Shot

UPDATE ― June 17, 2016 at 6:40 p.m. ET: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was upgraded from critical to serious condition after undergoing surgery on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the congressmen.

Previously:

Doctors gave an update on the condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) Friday, saying he is still in critical condition from being shot on Wednesday.

Dr. Jack Sava, director of trauma at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said the team working with Scalise is “encouraged” by his progress. Sava called Scalise’s injury a “trans-pelvic gunshot wound,” describing how a bullet entered his body near his left hip and traveled toward his right hip, causing “substantial damage to bones, organs and blood vessels.”

“We have controlled the internal bleeding and his vital signs have stabilized,” Sava said during a news conference.

Scalise was among those shot by a gunman who attacked a GOP team baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. The team was preparing for the annual congressional baseball game, which took place as planned on Thursday.

Sava noted Scalise was awake in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, but was in shock by the time he was transported to the hospital. The GOP leader was “as critical as you can be” when he arrived at the hospital, Sava said.

Sava also gave an update on Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, who sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle during the shooting. Griner was in good condition “and in good spirits,” Sava said.

Ahead of the medical update, Scalise’s chief of staff read a statement from the congressman’s wife, Jennifer, who thanked people ― including President Donald Trump ― for their support.

Those who were meant to play against Scalise at Thursday’s game honored him throughout the evening as the Democrats defeated the Republicans 11-2. Rep. Michael Doyle (D-Pa.), the coach for the Democrats, gave the game trophy to Republican coach Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) to put in Scalise’s office until he gets better.