Steve Scalise Moves Out Of Intensive Care Unit

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is no longer in the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, officials said.

The move signals an improvement in Scalise’s condition since undergoing multiple surgeries after a lone gunman shot him in the hip last week while he was practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.

“Congressman Steve Scalise’s continued good progress allowed him to be transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday. He remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation,” according to a statement released Friday by the hospital.

Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of @MedStarWHC: pic.twitter.com/hKClrLtUBI — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 23, 2017

The third-ranking House Republican was one of several people shot by suspected gunman James T. Hodgkinson in Alexandria, Virginia, last Wednesday. His injury indicated that the bullet had “travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding,” the hospital said in a statement last week.

The four others shot by the gunman last week have been steadily recovering. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers, members of Scalise’s security detail, were injured while engaging in gunfire with Hodgkinson.

AWESOME: Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, injured in the baseball practice shooting, throws 1st pitch at the @CWSoftballGame: pic.twitter.com/nVlyxi5d0U — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 21, 2017

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the chest, his family said in a statement Saturday. He has since moved out of the ICU and is in “good condition,” according to CBS News.

Matt Mika out of ICU and in good condition recovering from Alexandria shooting. Nats Jason Werth visited him recently pic.twitter.com/JP378VB8Fn — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) June 23, 2017

Zachary Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), was taken to the hospital after his leg was grazed by a bullet. He was discharged hours later.

Barth said he was “blessed to be alive” last Wednesday and praised Bailey and Griner for their heroic actions during the attack.