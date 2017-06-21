POLITICS
06/21/2017 12:31 pm ET

Rep. Steve Scalise Is Now In 'Fair Condition' And Starting Rehab

The congressman "continues to make good progress."

By Jenna Amatulli

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded from being in a serious condition to a fair condition, his official Twitter account announced, adding he “continues to make good progress.”

Scalise’s official Twitter account shared the update from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center just after noon on Wednesday. On Saturday, Scalise underwent another surgery and was showing gradual signs of improvement.

During a GOP team baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, last week, Scalise was one of several people shot by suspect James T. Hodgkinson. He was shot in the hip and taken to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center. His injury indicated that the bullet had “travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding,” the hospital said in a statement.

Scalise’s current status of “fair” means that a patient’s “vital signs are stable and within normal limits. [The] patient is conscious but may be uncomfortable. Indicators are favorable,” according to the American Hospital Association. 

