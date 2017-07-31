"“Functioning like some sort of latter day zoo” @NicolleDWallace & @SteveSchmidtSES @bclanza & Anita Dunn on Mooch https://t.co/gfAMK6C7H5

A GOP strategist and White House veteran warned that the latest round of job shuffling by President Donald Trump likely won’t make much difference.

“This White House and the West Wing has functioned like some sort of latter-day zoo,” Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, said Monday on MSNBC.

He said new Chief of Staff John Kelly can bring “fear and discipline” to White House aides but that the much bigger issue is Trump himself.

“Will the general be able to control the worst impulses of the president?”

Later in the conversation, Schmidt called out Trump for his temperament.

“Clearly, we have a 71-year-old president of the United States who has the impulse control of a little child, who feels aggrieved, who’s resentful, who’s a constant victim,” said Schmidt, who was an adviser in the George W. Bush White House.