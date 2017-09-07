Steve "USS" Cunningham to host boxing’s Briscoe Awards, release first comic book this fall

Fresh off his bout with the undefeated boxer Andrew Tabiti, as part of the highly anticipated fight featuring Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, Steve "USS" Cunningham plans to remain productive.

The two-time International Boxing Federation (IBF) cruiserweight world champion recently announced that he will be the celebrity guest host of the 10th Annual Briscoe Awards and release a series of comic books this fall.

"It’s an honor," Cunningham said of being named the award show’s guest host. "I’m happy and proud. I’m going to do my best."

Cunningham, a former United States Boxing Association (USBA) heavyweight champion, was the first recipient of the "Philly Fighter of the Year" Briscoe Award in 2007. He won the same award three years later earning a total of five Briscoe Awards through the years. His bout versus Amir "Hardcore" Mansour earned him a Briscoe win for the "2014 Philly Fight of the Year," as well as the "Performance of the Year" the same year.

"Steve is the most decorated fighter in the Briscoe Awards’ ten year history AND he was our very first "Fighter of the Year" winner," said John DiSanto of Philly Boxing History.

Steve USS Cunningham to host 10th annual Briscoe awards on October 15th #boxing https://t.co/ZZYcy79hBB pic.twitter.com/nyz4wNFCAb — Boxing 101 (@Boxing_101) August 22, 2017

"He’s the perfect person to guest host our 10th annual celebration. Steve has always represented the Briscoe Awards well, and it will be great to have him back on the stage in a whole new role," said DiSanto.

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies given away – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners and their families, past and present boxers, fight fans and general lover of sports.

"The Bennie Briscoe Award was the first Philly organization to step up and really show appreciation for the things that I was doing," Cunningham said about the organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy.

"I’ve been a world champ, but didn’t get the shine that some world champs would have. But the Bennie Briscoe Awards have always been there, not just for me but for every Philly fighter. I think every city should do this for their fighters, but they don’t. That’s what makes the Briscoe Awards so special."

Cunningham, despite the recent unanimous decision, 10-round lost to Tabiti at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, has combined his love of comics and his decorated boxing career. The first comic strip features a fictional depiction of Cunningham’s 2014 epic battle with Mansour. The entertaining comic book series highlights many of the opponents and personalities from the 41-year-old, Navy vet’s illustrious 17 year boxing career.

"Drawing has always been a passion of mine, and people who are artists are inspired from their life experiences. I have been fortunate to be able to participate in the highest form of theater in professional sports, and that is boxing at the highest level. I have so many thoughts and ideas from those experiences and I hope to entertain not only boxing fans, but comic lovers from all over the world," said Cunningham.

Along with his wife, Livvy, who is collaborating with him on the comic book’s storyline, Cunningham’s "fictional autobiography" is "more or less just little pieces of truth that are wildly embellished."

"I’d like my comics to become part of my boxing legacy. If I end up in the International Boxing Hall of Fame one day, I’d want my comics and graphics novels right there on display with my boxing gear. I want to be known for being successful in both," said Cunningham.