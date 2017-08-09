Steven Wilson: “There’s a part of me that still wants to be a pop star”

As a youngster, songwriter and musician Steven Wilson Idolized pop stars like Prince and Bowie. And while Wilson ventured more into progressive rock with his solo work and his celebrated band Porcupine Tree, he feels that there has always been a strong “pop sensibility” in his music. Mindful not to repeat himself, Wilson therefore decided to explore his more accessible and ’poppy’ side on the new album To The Bone. “I probably wouldn’t like being under that level of scrutiny, and I’m quite happy being more of an underground artist. But at the same time there’s a natural inclination in anyone that makes art that if you do something, and you put your heart and soul into it, there’s a need to share it with as many people as possible.”