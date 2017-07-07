Stick a Fork in It - No More Diets!

You've finally taken the plunge and made the decision to put yourself on a diet and lose weight, yet how often have you started dieting only to sabotage it after a few days? I know I have! Forget about dieting and think about changing your lifestyle. This is 2017, and diets are so 2000!

Diets don't work because once you reach your target weight and start eating 'normally' again, the weight comes right back on. Eating normally got us this big, and eating normally will give us love handles once again. The truth is harder to swallow. (Unlike the bag of candy in my gym locker). For long term, sustained weight loss, you should change your ways for good.

Getting started

Don't start your new healthy lifestyle until all the junk food has gone from your house. Give it to charities or neighbors if throwing it away seems wasteful. Once you have done that, the next step is to sit down and start planning. Sustained weight loss and a healthy lifestyle take discipline at first, but you'll soon get the hang of it, and before long it will be second nature.

Write a meal planner

Next, take some time out to write a meal planner for the week. From Monday through to Sunday, write down breakfast, lunch and dinner.

You do this to become clear about what you are going to eat each day. No more standing in front of the refrigerator or staring at a takeaway menu trying to decide what to have.

This is science proven! The International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity has done the research, and if you meal plan, you are less likely to be over weight.

Don't make different meals for different people

Let's assume you've prepared yourself a delicious vegetable risotto and the kids are tearing into deep fried fish and chips (No parent would ever do that!). You finish your healthy meal and as you clear the plates away, you pick at the kids' leftovers, and all your good work goes out of the window.

The answer? Make the same meal for the whole family. If you think your kids won't eat vegetables, you may be surprised especially if you hide them in meals.

Mashed cauliflower looks and tastes a lot like mashed potatoes, and with enough seasoning and mashing you can barely tell the difference, and your kids definitely can’t tell the difference.

Write a shopping list - Or Else

Once you've written your meal planner, make yourself a shopping list based on your daily meals and stick to it! As you shop, don't be tempted by special offers, bulk buys or buy one get one free, unless they are on your list, of course.

The best tip is to stick to the perimeter of the store. Fresh food including meat, vegetables and dairy. If it comes is a box of bag, it most likely is not something you want to feed your family. If you go down the sugary cereal aisle when hungry, you will end up grabbing a box of frosted delicious cereal and gummy snacks for the kids (At least that is what you tell the cashier). When shopping, you are on a mission to get your list and get out!

Treat yourself

If you don't allow yourself the occasional treat, you will be more likely to break your healthy eating plan. You don't have to cut out everything, and it pays to be inventive. Instead of a glass of wine, have a wine and soda. This will also make the wine go further. Choose a lower-calorie bar of chocolate, and save it for a Saturday evening to eat while watching your favorite movie. You'll appreciate it all the more.

Get some exercise

Experts agree that we should all be completing 30 minutes of exercise five times a week. Exercise is anything that raises your heart rate; it doesn't have to be formal. You can count running up and down the stairs, taking the dog for a walk or strenuous gardening and housework.

When in Doubt - Get Outside Help

If you have never dieted before, you should always check with your doctor before starting on an healthy eating or exercise program. I know no one ever actually talks to their doctor about losing weight or going on a diet, but I feel irresponsible If I do not mention it.

It is okay to not be able to to diet or change your life style alone. Most people fail when dieting, me included! The idea of a food journal was news to me. That is why I reached out to Eric of approachingfitness.com. I asked him about what tips I could use to lose weight for good, and he had a quote which hit home, “Dieting is difficult because if you fail, everyone knows. Your friends, your family, your boss. If I try to run a faster mile no one can tell if I did it. If I don’t lose my winter belly, the whole world knows.”

That stood out to me. Everyone knows that I bring a salad to work when I diet. Everyone knows i finally started using the gym membership I pay for - because I can’t help but tweet about going to the gym. It is a lot of pressure to handle by yourself. I found Eric on Quora answering questions about weight loss and dieting. The science was way over my head, but I needed help. And what he said just made sense.