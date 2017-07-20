Various think tank discussions in Washington often pose the question: “are we in the midst of another cold war?” While the inquiry remains open-ended, Russia clearly enjoys poking the eye of the United States while branding itself as a modern, forward-leaning country, which makes advances in technology and trade investments.

Russia is a vital and strategic partner with the U.S. in the global fight against terrorism. It prides itself on making strides to bolster its economy, both at home and abroad. Two summers ago, Russia hosted the BRICS summit in Ufa, involving emerging economies interested in seeking independence from the International Monetary Fund. The Russian-held summit addressed billion-dollar initiatives aimed at advancing its five members, including Brazil, India, South Africa and China.

For the third time in less than two years, I was invited by the Moscow City Government to attend ‘It’s Time for Moscow,’ a mega-media conference that features leading entrepreneurs explaining as to why Russia is a perfect hub for investment. The main topic, this time, dealt with “the renovation of industrial zones and public spaces, and the development of urban agglomerations.”

Sergei Cheryomin, the Government Minister and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations, told his guests at the World Trade Center about ongoing investment projects. Cheryomin discussed projects, like the construction of ZILART, and Zaryadye Park. He predicted the renovation of the ZIL industrial zone will make for 45,000 new jobs.

After his remarks, Cheryomin told me that he saw positive aspects for further investment in Russia, and that American and European Union leaders will rue the day if they consider exerting further sanctions.

“I think European leaders [are] becoming more and more reasonable, in their approach to the sanctions,“ Cheryomin said. “There is an understanding that [sanctions created] problems for the European Union via [their] losing a big share of the Russian market. Immediately, other countries are [now] substituting [in its place]. We already have a partnership with many U.S. cities.”

Cheryomin pointed to the program of cooperation with the municipality of Houston, and that Moscow remains open to investment and cooperation with U.S. companies in oil and energy sectors. He also said that New York and California’s authorities are working well “on the city-to-city level,” with Moscow. “We do not see any hostility or attitudes, and we will continue this trend.”

Jared Feldschreiber “It’s Time for Moscow” brought international correspondents to Russia’s capital to learn about the city’s performance and socioeconomic development plans, and investment opportunities.

The 7th annual Moscow Urban Forum was held at Vystavka Dostizheniy Narodnogo Khozyaystva (VDNKh), a venue that oft-times hosts most of the city’s grand trade shows. The seven-day event, which began July 6, saw business, trade partners and media professionals the opportunity to mingle, all the while participating in high-tech business panel discussions at the sprawlingly grand and Javitz Center-style facility.

“The Moscow Urban Forum 2017 has become the most ambitious and best attended since the launch of the project in 2011,” said Marat Khusnullin, the Deputy Mayor for Urban Development and Construction, as reported by the city administration’s press release.

“We can say confidently that it is a world-class event, which has been recognized by urban planners from around the world and has proved a major success. These words are borne out by the number of the forum’s guests and participants this year,” he said. According to Khusnullin, over 11,000 participants from 68 countries officially registered to attend the forum. The forum’s two-day business program consisted of 85 events.

The forum’s moniker was Age of Agglomerations: Rethinking the World Map, and its main speakers included heads of major corporations, developers and investors, as well as leading architects and urban planners.

Events like the Moscow Urban Forum, and It’s Time for Moscow, reflect Russia’s attempts to rebrand itself, but one begs the question: how successful have these efforts been?

“The hosting of the Olympics… as the biggest sport mega event… [has been] part of a concentrated effort to resurrect Russia from its ashes and to take it up on its feet; no matter what,“ Nina Ognianova, the coordinator of the Europe and Central Asia Program of the Committee to Protect Journalists, told me at the United Nations a few years ago. “[Its aim is] to represent this very polished, positive image of a new and strong Russia; a Russia that has no negative issues to report on.”

Ognianova made these comments just as the U.S. and European Union punished Russia with crippling sanctions, largely from Putin’s move to annex Crimea, and the war in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Over 150 Russian businessmen were hit with travel bans and asset freezes, and dozens of its banks and firms were cut off from access to Western finance.

Russia retaliated by banning imports of U.S. and European food products.

The Kremlin continues to employ effective media manipulation tactics to combat the West, something it contends was done to them for decades.

“The [Kremlin] largely relies on certain stereotypes that were already in a given society,” says Olga Irisova, a political analyst and co-founder/senior editor of Intersection, an online journal that provides analysis of political, economic, legal and social developments in Russia.

“The Kremlin information policy didn’t create Russians’ anti-Western sentiment from scratch; it skillfully blew up the mistrust that many Russians have had for a long time, thanks to the Soviet propaganda, and the Cold War. The same tactic is used for [its] external audience. The media are working with other countries on an individual basis, [and are] trying to find and exploit the weaknesses or sensitive issues inherent in a particular society,” she adds.

Irisova then points to the effectiveness of what pro-Kremlin media managed to achieve during the 2016 elections.

“Pro-Kremlin media and Internet trolls during the [U.S.] presidential campaign promoted [an] anti-establishment agenda that obviously corresponded to moods some Americans shared [during] that time,” Irisova says. “The Kremlin managed to skillfully play on the fact that many Americans got disappointed with their elites; it strengthened this disappointment by fakes aimed at discrediting Hillary Clinton.”

So how do ordinary Russians feel about its own news coverage?

“It depends on the age group,” continues Irisova. “Younger people are dissatisfied with the format. The Kremlin media tries to develop a new strategy to reach them, but [it has] so far [been] unsuccessful. In general, people want to see more domestic issues instead of predominance of news about foreign countries on Russian TV and a wider diversity of opinions… The news is an unbiased way to report about happenings, while its propaganda is always biased... [In the end], its goal is to promote a certain narrative…”

So, has Russia been successful in rebranding its image?

“it might have been efficient if not followed by the Crimea annexation,” concludes Irisova.