Still Nigger: The Story of OJ, Trump and the "Son of a B***ch" Kaepernick

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

These forty-five words encompass the most basic of American rights: freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right of assembly, and the right of petition. But what do those words mean? Well, according to veiled reference of our Comedian-

- opps!

Commander-in-Chief during a campaign-style rally in Alabama on last Friday night, Colin Kaepernick’s posture to take a knee during the singing of the national anthem disqualifies him from being “American” at all. However, It get’s better (or worse): Trump reduces Kaepernick down to a “son of a b***h.”

Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga Still nigga, still nigga

Interestingly, in the Story of OJ by Jay Z, a social commentary is outlined over a Nina Simone sample that articulates the frame our nation’s divisive, upper echelon, White establishment wants to keep people of color relegated to, irrespective to how much money, fame, notoriety, or influence we think we have.