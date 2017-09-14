Stockio - Fresh Source of Stock Assets, Which is a Boon To The Design Community

Design assets are the lifeblood of any creative process. Images inspire, typefaces communicate, icons clarify. Whatever the scope of your project, assets are the building blocks of your design.

Any fresh source of stock assets is a boon to the design community, and the latest treasure trove of resources is stockio.com. Stockio is a collection of photos, videos, vectors, icons, and even fonts, designed to inspire and stock the toolboxes of the web design industry.

Stockio

FREE DOWNLOADS

Stockio resources are absolutely free to download, and can be used for both personal and commercial projects. Sourced from some of the most popular asset producers, Stockio’s assets have been handpicked to be useful to designers.

INTUITIVE SEARCH OPTIONS

There are a number of fantastic features on the site. For example, when browsing images, similar photos are displayed on the download page; some of the best discoveries come by simply clicking on the next thumbnail and seeing where it takes you.

Another incredibly helpful feature for designers is the color search. Just click through to a download page, and you’ll see a bar of colors, click one and the site will find photos, or vectors, containing the same color; it’s a great option when you’re working with a brand-specific palette and need assets to match.

TONS OF CHOICE

Stockio includes enough assets to pack your toolbox until next year. There are over 4,500 icons and the collection is growing.