Stop Calling Everything Trump Does A "Distraction"

Why We Can And Should Care About More Than One Thing.

Today I care about the NFL more than I ever have. But this essay isn’t about that. Nor is about all the ways in which the NFL is still problematic.

This is about the way that every single time Donald Trump does something which actively harms already vulnerable groups, people come from every corner of the internet to quickly remind us “This is just a distraction technique. Don’t lose focus on the real fight.”

To those well-intentioned people doing this, I gotta say something that is going to upset you. Please know that I know we are on the same side and I am saying this with love:

That ideology is a giant pile of privilege-drenched bullshit.

Look, I totally get where you are coming from, on the surface it seems like the President strongly suggesting the firing of NFL players who exercise their first amendment rights is not the most important thing to worry about.

I mean, we’re living in a world where Trump and Kim Jong Un are flirting with weapons of mass compensation.

And where we have to wait for John McCain’s monthly eleventh hour save to keep the GOP from murdering thousands of people.

And where our “free” press is getting less free by the second…

the list goes on…

So, I get what you are TRYING to say. Who cares about millionaires maybe losing jobs?

WE ALL SHOULD CARE.

These NFL players aren’t protesting to ask for a raise.

They are taking a knee to ask for us to give a shit about the countless innocent black Americans who are being murdered.

They are asking for us to start acting like BLACK LIVES MATTER to all Americans.

I’m not about to white-splain how fucking hard it is to be a Black American, but

My fellow white people: it is time to step up, or in this case, kneel down.

People are dying. White supremacists are marching in the street, MURDERING people with cars.

The President of the United States called those people “good people” on “many sides.” But an NFL player peacefully, quietly protesting murder in the most chill, respectful manner humanly possible?

He calls for their termination… publically… from his platform as (and this is painful for me to say) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

I’m not even going to get into what a gross abuse of power that is, nor how it dances right on the edge of violating the constitution. This isn’t about Donald Trump, not really. It’s about you.

It’s about saying “This is a distraction.”

People said it when Trump started in with his Muslim ban.

People said it when we were threatened with legislation that would strip LGBTQ Americans of many, many rights.

And people are saying it now with his statements about the NFL protests.

But here’s the thing: When you say “This is a distraction from the REAL issues” what you are saying to marginalized people is: You are not REAL Americans. Your issues, your lives are not real lives. This doesn’t matter as much as straight, white, Christian people problems.

And I know you don’t mean to be like Trump, but that thinking is dangerously close to being the same damn thing.

Because guess what? That Muslim ban is fucking real to the person who cannot go visit dying relatives for fear of not being allowed back in. Real families got hurt. Real people are affected, real American rights are violated.

My family is at risk every single time new anti LGBTQ legislation gets floated. It may be intended as a “distraction” from something else, but that fear I feel… my daughter’s well being… NOTHING is more real for me. Why do your issues get to be more real than mine?

It’s the same problem with some progressives saying we should get away from “identity politics.” As if we can separate our identity from our humanity or our political platforms.

Do you want to explain how if I lose my rights as a lesbian mother, that’s not political for me?

Or how a person living life and not being white or not being Christian, or not being able bodied is supposed to just… not care about those issues?

We’re just supposed to go to the back of the line and wait for white anger to be soothed before we can dare to ask for basic rights.

I know, you are loving and caring and you just want to be practical.

Sure.

Fine.

Except there is nothing practical about asking people to take endless amounts of abuse in the hopes that maybe we can fix one other thing over there.

My point is pretty simple.

I’m not asking for you to really change much. Keep fighting for the causes that speak to you. Keep advocating where you burn the strongest, BUT when someone expresses pain, rage, violation or even solidarity… do not silence them.

Do not tell anyone, ever, that their humanity or pain or abuse is a “distraction.”

And if your first instinct when hearing about someone else’s pain is to belittle it, please stop and take a good, long look at what that says about you.

Listen. Learn. Make room.