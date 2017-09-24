Stop Celebritizing Intersex People

The problem with Celebritizing Intesex people is that it makes us even more separate from the general population. The goal of Intersex awareness is to promote our community as Normal not different.

Modeling promotes one standard of beauty. Gaby shows one kind of beautiful. Thin, White and Feminine.

Her career path was built of of the objectification of her body as inanimate. Intersex folk are reduced to our bodies and genitalia...

A very high percentage of Intersex people also identify as Non-Binary. Gaby has AIS, which means she was born with internal testes, x,y chromosomes and an outward feminized appearance. Gaby also identifies as a woman...

A lot of folk still believe that Intersex people look Female more than not. This is problematic and not true, the most common Intersex condition, Hypospadias, affects people that look more Male than not. 1 in 200 births.

We are also not all White. Ovotestis, an Intersex condition, affect individuals with South African genetics the most out of any Race or Ethnicity.

I am an Intersex/Genderless/POC and Human Rights Activist.

I am also a recovering Anorexic, Bulimic and Binge Eater. Modeling and the influence from the modeling industry has almost killed me...

It is time that we stop looking up to the most Elite population of people to promote diversity and inclusivity.

For me personally, Gaby is the Caitlyn Jenner of Intersex people.

Gaby Odiele and her Intersex experiences have importance, value, and hold beauty!!!

But I feel she should not be a spokes person for Intesex folk to the degree that she is.

We need someone we can relate to across the board.