Stop Comparing Your Life to Beautifully-Filtered Photos (with Eloquent Captions)

Hey, we all do it.

It’s the reason that social media “depression” has become a thing, and why some people take hiatus from social media or have stopped using it altogether.

You see, we’ve all become storytelling masters. Our iPhones have become a photo-editing tool, allowing us to take an ordinary photo, and crop it, filter it, and turn it into a piece of art. An ordinary before photo instantly becomes much more interesting once you turn it black and white and add a witty statement to it.

Is this a bad thing? I don’t think so. Hopefully it’s making us more creative and more imaginative. Some billboard ads have even been shot with an iPhone camera, therefore giving everyone a more level playing field to put together an amazing photo or video.

The problem emerges when we sift through other people’s social feeds, pages and posts. Often, their lives come across as a perfectly organized catalog or magazine, chock full of glamorous trips, family portraits with gorgeous lighting, and seemingly perfect (and perfect-looking) kids.

I do think most folks realize that their real lives are not nearly as perfect as their online profiles. In fact, some parents even capitalize on the craziness of real life, capturing “adventures” in parenting or mishaps at work.

The reason I write this?

There was an Instagram post recently that hit home with me. A blogger I follow was posting about a bike ride that she and her family had been on earlier that morning. She had some great photos and a perfect caption, but then she added a P.S. paragraph that the morning had not been so great. One of her kiddos fussed most of the morning, because he couldn’t seem to get the hang of riding and was frustrated.

The blogger was irritable as a result for most of the morning, mainly because there was another family nearby who was seemingly having the time of their lives. Why couldn’t this be us? She wondered. The blogger wanted that picture-perfect bike ride and everything that came with it.

But she conceded that things are not always as they appear. Her lesson? Enjoy the moments you do have, and stop comparing yourselves to others. Appearances can be deceiving, as you never know what’s actually going on with others’ lives.

While the blogger’s lesson applies to her real-life experience, it can be even easier to fall into the trap online. Scroll through enough beautiful photos and that green-eyed monster can easily sneak up.

So remember this. Social media is just that - MEDIA. It’s designed to entertain, be shared, and tell a story. And some folks are really, really good at it.

So next time you’re online and feeling like your life doesn’t quite measure up, remember that what you’re seeing is just ONE (heavily cropped, filtered and boomerang’d) aspect of everyone else’s regular lives.

And may your life someday be as awesome as you pretend it is on Facebook!