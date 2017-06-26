This statement, is an example of something that CAN be said in Pennsylvania, as an excuse to decline services.

It is also something similar to what I was once told, at 6 years old, while forced to write with my right hand (seriously!)

For centuries, many Christians who are left handed have been forced to change their skills, because it is believed the left side might be sinful.

I was recently shocked when I learned that in the United States of America, the pinnacle of freedom and progress, discrimination based on gender identity and/or sexuality is still permitted AND widely practiced, particularly within my own industry, the wedding industry.

I know some cities are banning this practice, but over here in Pennsylvania (particularly in Pittsburgh, where I live) this is still a common practice. Anyone can decline working with you, if your life does not agree with what your vendor’s religion say, and it is a widely used excuse to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

Like any other American, I love freedom. The freedom I have to write this, for example, while so many other people in the world don't have the privilege to express their opinion.

However, my freedom ends where someone else's starts, and that rule applies to all of us. Period.

Most religions in the world have love and compassion at the core of their teachings, and therefore we should all, in our religions, strive to always be empathetic, and rather than focus the attention to the right to serve or reject services, we need to place ourselves in the shoes of the rejected.

As a Christian myself, there is no bigger love than putting myself aside to demonstrate the love of Christ to others. This is why I'm writing this today.

June is pride month, and I would like to take the opportunity to encourage my colleagues to be an example in service by taking an anti discriminatory stand to serve everybody with dignity, and to make Pittsburgh weddings an example to other industries, and other cities around the country and the world.

By offering your services to the LGBTQ community equally, without discrimination, we are building a more accepting and loving city, one that is more compassionate, and able to put personal beliefs aside on behalf of one simple goal: Excellence in customer service, rooted in the deep passion for our craft.

In the meantime, be kind to one another, and strive to see the humanity behind the labels.