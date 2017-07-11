Stop Dropping Your Resume

“Be so good, they can’t ignore you,” -Steve Martin

There is this saying about letting your work show how good you really are. Whether that’s a portfolio of pictures or another way to showcase exactly what it is that you’re good at, it’s the work that matters.

Not your word.

As a wedding and event planner, I am bombarded (seriously guys, knock it off) with emails from vendors telling me how great they are and why I should recommend them to my clients. Why, sight and sound unseen, I should vouch for their quality of work to my clients that pay me to recommend the best. Sure, these vendors might offer up a phone call or a meeting, but it’s basically a cry to get them business AKA money.

These emails are laced with phrases including just how long they have been in the business. Frequently, there’s a mention of the awards that they’ve won or “won”. By “won”, I mean paid for. The problem with this approach is 1. I don’t care about your resume and 2. Most awards are bullshit.

Oh, you won an award from a magazine because you have a certain amount of reviews in a pre-determined amount of time? And how do I verify the identity of the authors of those reviews?

Justin Tinapay Photography

Your resume doesn’t cut it for me because it tells me your age and that’s about it. You’ve been in the industry for 25 years? Why haven’t I heard of you before this email then? Sure, the industry is saturated and it’s not possible to know everyone , but it’s a small world (after all) and when you’re around for decades, it’s weird that I don’t know you.

I consider “Oh I’ve heard of you”, as nerve-wracking as that can be, a compliment. When I hear that from industry professionals, then I know I’m doing something right. If you’re out there and working, your name is going to cross my radar at some point . Either we’ll work together, we’ll meet each other at a networking event or someone I respect in the industry will drop your name and connect us.

Your work, whether it’s your photo, music, video, floral or whatever samples, should speak for itself. I should look at your work and immediately want to know more. It’s me that should wonder why we don’t already know each other. It’s me that should be reaching out to make that connection. But, if you make that connection, don’t lead with the amount of years you have been in the game.

Another equally frustrating time I see people dropping their resume? Arguments. When they are losing...or have already lost.

Mary and Roy Photography

I recently got into this email war with a member of the industry. He ended his last email to me with how many years he’s been doing this. As if saying “I’ve been doing this for 32 years” is the equivalent of a mic drop. Please. Put the microphone back, pull out a chair and take a seat, pal.

Now, nobody likes to be questioned how they do things, least of all business. People are generally defensive and if you so much as follow up to an email, you get a 40 paragraph long response that starts with how busy they have been. Because, clearly, I’m kickin’ it in my floatie with a slushy drink in one hand and not a care in the world in the other.

Telling someone that you’re basically too busy is just another way of saying that your time management skills suck. If I’m trying to give you money/refer my client, then I am a priority . I’ve addressed this before, but it’s the resume droppers that are guilty of this the most. Not only have they been doing whatever it is they are doing for 457 years, but they have been busy every single day of it and we all should feel grateful that they even can get back to us.

In this little 4 month long email war (no joke), I was pretty blunt about how this was taking way too much time and I needed an answer. Now. What did I get back?

Guess.

A resume. A “I’ve been doing this for 379 years. I did this from birth to death, died, came back, and did it again, 378 more times in a row,” resume.

I might have exaggerated that last part. But only thismuch.

At that point, I suppose I should’ve considered myself checked, but there’s the whole thing with how experience doesn’t actually mean talent. If you’re going to throw down the years in the industry like some “respect your elders” bull, make sure your work is on point. If you’ve been doing this that long, then shouldn’t you be better at it?

Then again, not all wine gets better with age.

It’s the work that needs to speak. In the wedding and party planning world, that means your photographs, your floral design, your musical talent...Let other’s be impressed by that. The only time I have ever even asked how long someone has been in the industry is when I was so blown away that I was devastated it took so long to connect. Frequently, I get back a low number of years and you know what?

That is when a resume is impressive.

So when you email me asking to connect and have me refer my clients to you, don’t tell me you’ve been around since the 80s. I won’t respond with “How is it possible we never connected?” because I already know the answer. And if you get called out on bad business behavior, don’t ever respond with how many years you’ve been doing your job.