Stop Holding Your Team Accountable

By Rich Cary, Director of Education for Definity Partners

If there’s one lesson I learned more than any other through starting my career as an officer in the United States military, it’s that great leaders don’t waste their time trying to hold their teams accountable. This may come as a surprise to you. Isn’t the military all about giving and following orders, yelling at recruits and demanding energetic obedience? No, not really. Not for leaders that truly understand motivation. Yet twenty-five years later “holding my people accountable” is one of the most common challenges I hear from the leaders I have the privilege of mentoring. My advice? Stop trying to hold them accountable. If your focus is consumed with lighting a fire under others, don’t be surprised if you’re the one that gets burned.

Back to the Basic(s)

During basic officer training school my roommates and I were determined to be the first officer candidates to get a perfect score on our barracks room inspection. We even went so far as commandeering an industrial floor scrubber in the middle of the night to make the floors glow, retreating to our beds with military speed and precision when alerted by a forward scout that we were about to get “busted.” On inspection day, we were confident to the point of being cocky and when our instructor entered our room he was visibly impressed. It was all we could do to maintain our military bearing and he rooted to find something that didn’t meet the nearly impossible standards of room regulations. Finally, we watched with dismay from the edges of our peripheral vision as he unplugged our desk lamp, removed the light bulb from the fixture, and wiped the inside of the socket with a white-gloved finger. Holding up a slightly stained finger he admonished us with quiet disappointment in his voice: “I see you pay great attention to the things that are easily seen, but still haven’t learned to pay attention to the hidden details that are even more important!” We were devastated.

Raise Standards, Not Your Voice

Here’s the lesson we learned through this experience: Our instructor wasn’t wasting his time yelling at us trying to hold us accountable to what he considered acceptable, he was inspiring us to raise our standards of what we considered good enough. Perhaps the worst leadership advice I ever received came from a boss early in my business career who told me my most important job as a leader was “follow up, follow up, follow up!” If you find your days consumed with following up on others, you’re either working with a terrible team or you’re failing to empower them to engage in their work. I’d suggest looking in the mirror first to find the answer. If you’re not inspiring high standards, first for yourself and then for the teams you work with, it should come as no surprise that they aren’t engaged enough in their work to keep their commitments. They may just flat out refuse to make a commitment in the first place.

Inspire to Go Higher

Here are a few tips to inspiring higher standards, encouraging greater engagement from your team, and freeing up the time you used to spend following up.

1. Ask your team members “what is your passion?” Then find ways for them to exercise this passion and purpose in their work. Despite of the fact that not all the work we do is necessarily enjoyable, there are aspects of it that can be incredibly rewarding. Take the time to ask and tap into that passion!

2. Help your team recognize and celebrate their “wins.” Everybody loves to win, yet we often find it hard to even answer the question “Did we have a good day today?” Leaders obsessed with accountability focus on the gaps and the negative. Inspiring leaders find meaningful ways to measure performance, celebrate the good days, and push the bar higher when the good days become routine.

3. Always challenge the status quo, but do it respectfully. Regularly ask your team “What could we be doing even better? What’s keeping us from getting there?” Notice the focus here is on “we” and “us” setting higher standards together. Communicate the confident assumption that WE can always do better!

4. Focus action items on outcomes. Clear action items, target dates, person(s) responsible are always important to progress. A culture of accountability, though, focuses on tasks and detailed steps instead of outcomes and results. When issues arise, are you willing to allow team members to implement their creative ideas instead of your prescribed solutions?

5. Drive out a culture driven by “what the boss wants.” Beware when you overhear others describing their actions with explanations starting with “The boss (insert your name here) wants us to…” Leaders focused on accountability think this is a sign of buy-in. Inspiring leaders recognize this as a lack of engagement and ownership and work to shift the focus to what the team (and customer or client) wants.

In the military, what we’ve come to know as “engagement” was defined as ESPRIT DE CORPS: the common spirit of a group inspiring enthusiasm, devotion, and a high regard for honor. This spirit isn’t created through a leader’s demand for accountability. The root of this spirit are common goals, common thoughts, and common emotions that inspire high standards and create strong bonds of trust. This kind of engagement is created when leaders place a greater focus on creating a fire inside someone rather than beneath them.