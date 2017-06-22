Stop Killing Us

Because some of my work is on police transformation, trust building, and accountability, every time I turn around, somebody else is inviting me to a “citizen’s academy”, asking me to do a police “simulator” so I can better “understand the police perspective,” which is something that as a Christian pastor who believes every person is made in the image of God, I try desperately to do. Meanwhile, as people line up to attend these “citizens academies, black bodies, also made in the image of God, black citizens, supposedly protected under the law, are steadily being used essentially as target practice without even as much of a murder or manslaughter conviction to show for it all across the country. So, basically the message is clear: if you’re a cop, it’s open season on black and brown people all across America...

So right now in the wake of the Philando Castille verdict, the killing of Charlena Lyles and the brutal beating of Nabra Hassanen (followed by the burning of a memorial built in her honor), I’m thinking that maybe the police do need a simulator: a black body living under the constant threat of police violence “simulator.” Maybe what they need is a driving while black “simulator” or a walking while black “simulator” or a standing while black “simulator” or a walking through the airport as a tennis celebrity when you get attacked “simulator,” or a lying on the ground with your hands up while you try to convince an officer that the man you’re in the street with is your patient but you get shot anyway “simulator.”

But life as a black man, woman, or child in America is not a simulation is it? Life as a gay or trans person, Muslim, Sikh, Asian, mentally ill or unhoused person is not a simulation is it? No. It’s real life for so, so many.

Unlike the police, who have the full weight, power and sympathy of the state on their side, “I feared for my life” is the generational trauma that is etched in our bones - bones which have endured centuries of unfathomable terror and pain. The whole, “I feared for my life” at the mere sight of a black man is the nightmare that we’re still trying to wake up from.