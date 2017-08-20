"Stop the Hate": Charlotte Stands With Charlottesville

On Monday at 2 p.m. on the steps of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, NC the local NAACP chapter gathered to detest the white nationalist protesters that marched through the city of Charlottesville this past Sunday.

Our nation is deeply mourning the lives lost and hate filled chaos that polluted Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia after a group of white nationalist gathered professing their hatred for the progressive and post-racial society that many Americans strive to create. The night before, a group of torch-bearing men assembled on the campus of UVA to protest the demolition efforts of the confederate Robert E. Lee statue. The protest in Emancipation Park the following day was the continuation that would later lead to the death of a young woman.

Many of the white supremacist men wore their camouflage attire, flashed their swastika tattoos, while proudly waving confederate flags. "You will not replace us! White lives matter!" they chanted, putting their fear for minority socio-economic growth on full display to shock the world. These men carried militia sized weapons strapped across their chests in an attempt to intimidate anyone in opposition to their presence. Counter-protesters assembled to denounce the white supremacists and their violent, and shameful beliefs. The tension and anger between both sides boiled over inciting violence.

Photo by Kristen Cheatam Prayer commences at the start of the rally.

According to the Washington Post, at around one o'clock in the afternoon a Neo-Nazi driving a Dodge Charger plowed into a crowd of counter protesters injuring 19 people and killing one. According to CNN, Heather Heyer who was a 32 year old paralegal and Charlottesville native, lost her life fighting for justice. The KKK organizers of the event called her death “payback”, sources say.

During the Stop the Hate Rally in Charlotte, NC, President Trump was labeled as “the enabler” for empowering bigots and white supremacists to spread their hate with his “extreme, non-progressive ideology”. In response to the Neo-Nazi gathering in Emancipation Park, Donald Trump said “I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either.” The nation was in an uproar after hearing the President blame both sides for the violence and hatred that resulted in Charlottesville and labeling counter-protesters as the “alt-left”.

Photo by Kristen Cheatam Charlotte resident Debbie Snowden speaks out against bigotry and racism.

“I am here today to rebuke those who have been hidden under the shadow of darkness, which is hate, those who have harmed through systems and policies and laws, those who harm in their public and private lives, that we will not stand for it here in Charlotte and we will fight for justice throughout this entire country.” says Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack.

The immutable roots of our capitalist nation began with the enslavement of African people (known today as African Americans) and was built on a white supremacist ideology that established a deep racial divide. The Robert. E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park is a reminder to some of our dark history, and seen as a symbol of glorifying the hate that plagues the foundation of America. Robert E. Lee is known for being a leader of the Confederate Army during the Civil War in the late 1800’s. Lee believed that slavery existed because God willed it and he thought it would end when God so ruled. Many people see the statue dedicated to Robert E. Lee as divisive and want the statue removed immediately.

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina has been the sight of protests against racial injustices during the past year in response to the death of Keith Lamont Scott, a death caused by police brutality. According to the SPLC “Hate Map”, there are a total of 917 hate groups active in the United States, and the Klu Klux Klan operates eight of those in North Carolina. Some minorities in the city of Charlotte say that the racism and oppression is systemic, rather than outright.

Dr. Ron A. Virmani, a former OBGYN physician at Novant Hospital attended the Stop the Hate Rally and says that he has experienced racism since he moved to Charlotte from India. According to Dr. Virmani, he was racially profiled and discriminated against when he began his medical career at Novant Health in 1995. After a complication with a laparoscopy, which is an internal procedure where a camera is used to enter and view inside of the body, where Dr. Virmani accidentally punctured an artery. Soon after he went under peer review by an all-Caucasian peer review board that was in direct competition with him in his department. The board carefully reviewed his charts to an extent that Dr. Virmani describes as “harshly nitpicking”. The doctors label his chart as problematic, and suspended him from the hospital. Virmani says that his white counterparts also had problematic charts and laparoscopy accidents, but they were not put under review or suspended. “I hope to educate the pubic about the discrimination that has been taking place in Charlotte and the racism. Essentially what was done to me was a hate crime because they did not like my ethnicity.” says Dr. Virmani.