Stop The Hustle NOW!

For years I followed people like Gary V and Grant Cardone who promote the hustle.

Work, work, work, work, work (and I’m not talking about a Rhianna song).

This is all I heard preached around me. From videos, podcasts, social media posts and mentors. And the natural high achiever in me pushed and pushed and pushed thinking that was the only way to be successful.

I would push so hard for a few weeks and then burn myself out. I was so burnt out that my brain wasn’t working properly. I couldn’t even string sentences together. I would yell at my kids, pick arguments with my partner and have to lay in bed unable to function properly.

Whenever I stopped I would get sick. So I told myself I had to keep pushing and the cycle started again.

Where Does The Hustle Mentality Come From?

In the late 1700’s the Industrial Revolution began in Britain. Society moved from making goods in their homes to mass production in factories. This saw the rise of child labour, a huge rise in population, pollution, unsafe working conditions and long working hours.

Fast forward to more recent years and we are still holding on to this outdated philosophy.

We’ve been conditioned by society, the media, our parents and their parents before them that you’re lazy if you don’t work hard. That you have to be the first one in the office and the last to leave. That if you want a successful business you have to work your face off.

Why This Is Wrong

1. It’s not about how many hours you work but what you are doing with those hours. There’s no point working 15 hours a day if half of those hours are unproductive or your brain isn’t working at it’s full capacity. The majority of people can’t work that many hours being truly productive.

2. When you’re working non stop you don’t have time for anything else that’s important to you. You end up skipping meals and grabbing unhealthy snacks on the run, you don’t move your body enough and gain weight, you don’t sleep enough........ And I don’t know about you but I am not nice to be around with hardly any sleep or food!

3. Your family and social life suffer. You can’t remember the last time you saw your friends and you feel like you and your partner are drifting apart. Your kids wish they could spend more time with you. Not just having you around, but real, quality time where you’re not hiding behind your phone or laptop.

4. You end up getting serious health problems like adrenal fatigue, anxiety and are total burnt out in every way. When you are in this state you are more likely to make poor decisions, cause confrontation and be extremely stressed and overwhelmed.

You are in a heightened emotional state and when you increase emotion you decrease intelligence. Not really the best way to run a business right?

Why My View Point Is Controversial

Many people will disagree with this. They hold so tightly to their beliefs that they can’t see another way. The thing is I can’t (and don’t want to) change everyone’s beliefs. But....... if you’ve been on an emotional, mental rollercoaster and it’s just not working for you anymore, then maybe there’s a better way.

When I was hustling I was actually escaping.

Escaping from my relationship.

Escaping from my kids.

Escaping from truly being happy and loving myself deep down.

When you look within, work on yourself and live by your values you end up loving yourself. You focus on building your energy and balance and make the best choices for yourself and your family. Don’t get me wrong I did love myself before, but now I show myself that by looking after myself in every way.

How I Changed

For me it didn’t happen overnight. And really, how can you expect it to after years of continuing the same habits? It took me doing my NLP course and then finding an amazing mentor who was all about business growth whilst building energy, working on yourself, your relationship and creating a lifestyle that you love.

It took over two years of deep internal work, changing patterns and habits. Set backs and falling down. To finally get to the place I am today.

This year alone I’ve travelled through Europe with my family, Richard Branson’s island with a group of amazing entrepreneurs and a month in South East Asia with my family. Most of those trips I worked only a few hours a day, some weeks having almost the whole week off.

I’ve worked on building my team and creating systems and automation so that my business runs without me when I need it to.

I have other weeks where I’ve worked 40-60 hours to catch up on things and really lay solid foundations for the next steps. And that’s ok too - just not all the time!

I’ve lost 9 kilo’s, am healthier and happier than ever, catch up with friends and have more time out for myself. I went from feeling like my relationship was falling apart and escaping from my family to my relationship being the strongest it’s ever been (after 8.5 years together) and being super present with my kids.

How You Can Escape The Hustle

1. Find your reason why and your top values in life. If you’re working towards something bigger than you it all flows. Focus on towards motivation instead of away from. And live by your values. If something doesn’t align with your values don’t do it.

2. Eat well, move your body, drink plenty of water and get enough sleep. Even when you’re busy (especially when you’re busy!).

3. Use a calendar to manage your week (I use Google Calendar) and create non-negotiables. Even when I am busy I still make time for a date day with my partner, time out for myself, one on one time with my kids and catching up with friends. I block these out in my calendar first and work everything else around that.

4. Stop escaping. Look at how your’e escaping - is it in being busy all the time, constantly checking your phone, binge watching Netflix, emotional eating, alcohol or drugs? These things are just bandaids. Deal with the deeper issue and you’ll find yourself creating much healthier habits.

5. Be productive in the time you are working. Get rid of distractions. Focus on one thing at a time. And focus on the things that are going to grow your business. Delete, Delegate or Automate the rest.

Choose one thing at a time, do the deeper work and you can earn more than you ever have, whilst creating a life of freedom and happiness.

