Stop the Self-Sabotage

REPEATING PATTERNS...

Brainy Quotes

Whenever a pattern continues to surface, there is a lesson to be learned.

Maybe you overcommit to things, then fail to follow up with people, coaching programs, or your own goals. Then people perceive you as flakey or not dependable, and you feel the same way.

Maybe you keep saying that you're going to do something - launch that product / program, start teaching workshops, sell your services. Then some limiting belief keeps you "stuck," never starting, not progressing at the pace that you desire.

Maybe you suck at taking responsibility, owning your decisions, and fall into victim mode. If you don't go all in, you'll never get hurt, and there's always someone else to blame. Soon, you look around and there's no one left to point a finger at.

Maybe you cant "niche," but really you're just afraid to commit.

Maybe you settle and take the wrong clients, or never date the best guy.

When I witness the same people, repeat the same patterns, over and over again I do start to wonder... what could be going on in their head?

What are they so afraid of? Why don't they think that they're worth it? When will they just leap! Do the damn thing! Own their awesomeness.

When you repeat the same patterns over and over and over again, it should become self-evident that you are your own worst enemy.

It's self-sabotage.

And really, isn't it exhausting?

Because if you're not tired, then I'm baffled... because I'm straight up tired of watching it.

End the insanity. Shift your mindset. Create the strategy that aligns it all.

Be financially free and fulfilled in the life and the business of your dreams.

That requires doing something different. Changing your limiting patterns. Choosing better. Becoming smarter, stronger, more purposeful, driven, and self-disciplined.

Not everyone is great at self-discipline, and if there's a pattern that you're default-repeating, then the writing is on the wall. The line is already drawn in the sand.

You need external discipline... and here's the deal... That's legit.

In fact, it's exactly what I do. Mindfully kicking the booty of entrepreneurs who are going to the next level in their life and business. I hold you accountable. Shift your patterns. Help you to see the insanity. Then align you to massive, strategic shifts so that your business can flourish and you can be financially free and fulfilled.

If it's not changing for you, then it's never going to change until you stop the madness. Message me to apply for 1:1 coaching, you'll be forever thankful that you did...

In fact, 80% of my 1:1 clients re-hire me more than once. Why? Because they've found a new pattern that actually works. Their results speak for themselves. They always make back their investment and then some...