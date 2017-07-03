Stop Trying to Cause A War

President Trump is going to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and Democrats and the press are already jumping all over this.

Nevermind that we have seen no real evidence of collusion, and even according to now exiled FBI Director James Comey, there doesn't seem to be any that exists. Nevermind that President Trump struck Syria, a strategic ally of Russia. And nevermind that Vladimir Putin himself said he thinks U.S.-Russia relations are as strained as they have been in decades.

None of that is apparently enough to stop the yelling and screaming.

Of course, those doing that yelling and screaming are ignoring the fact that what they are doing is incredibly dangerous.

For starters, Russia has a nuclear arsenal. Yet we have continued to antagonize them unnecessarily for almost a year. Unless Russia does something truly worthy of a military response - like dropping a bomb or literally invading - I don't know about anybody else, but I'm not exactly eager to start another needless war, especially against an opponent that actually has the capability to do long lasting damage.

Nearly as important, though, those who are attempting to rile up Russia are ignoring the fact that - like it or not - they are an important ally in the war on terror. We don't have to love them and they don't have to love us for us to realize that we have a common enemy that it is in our mutual interest to work towards destroying. For whatever his faults, Putin is a potentially valuable asset to our biggest foreign policy goal - wiping out extremest terror groups like ISIS - and it is in our best interest to try to get along with him, rather than provoke him for no reason.

The media has really ratcheted this up - likely because it is a ratings winner - and the Democrats have done the same because they want to use it to raise money and damage the President.

But ultimately, trying to push President Trump into hostility towards Vladimir Putin does not make us safer. In fact, the complete opposite is true. And I wish those engaging in this behavior would stop to think about just how much damage their efforts could cause if successful rather than continuing to act in this manner for blatantly selfish reasons.