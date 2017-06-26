Stop with the last minute sorry's

Whether karmic retribution for some past life indiscretions, a strange aligning of the planets, or just plain dumb bad luck, I’ve had a recent spate of last minute date cancellations/no shows. Don’t worry too much—I don’t mean I showed up at a set meeting place and my date never did. No, these were more that we had selected a date, a general location and a time, but when the official ‘let’s make a game plan’ discussion arose, nada. Ghosted, never to be heard from again.

Aside from the fact that this behavior is straight up rude, it’s also massively annoying to invest effort into planning for a date, only to have your night blow up in smoke. Let me break date prep down a bit.

1. Hair Removal. Of the legs, armpits (for summertime rendezvous) and sometimes, of the hair down there for those ladies hopin for a little sumpin sumpin. Some ladies shave which requires the addition of at least ten minutes of prep the morning of. And for those who wax? Careful planning so that it’s enough days before said date for any red bumps or swelling to go down, not to mention a boatload of pre-date pain.

2. Wardrobe. Every woman’s closet holds some combination of work clothes, play clothes and date clothes. We have those outfits that make us feel just a little bit sexier or make us walk with our heads held a little bit higher. For the average woman, we have a limited number of these ‘dateworthy’ dresses in our possession. And since, as busy New York professionals, we often have to meet dates immediately after completing a day at work, we need to space out the frequency with which we wear these coveted outfits so it doesn’t look like we keep wearing the same thing over and over again.

3. Mani Pedi/blowout. This one’s definitely gal specific, but as a runner, my feet take a pretty serious beating. So before any promising date, I like to be sure to have a pedicure so my date doesn’t think he’s sitting across from a woman straight out of the hobbit shire. Same with blowouts. I’m a proud, curly haired lady, and always go au-natural. But I have many a friend who invests money to get a blow out before a date just for an extra dose of oomph.

4. Makeup. I’m not a makeup every day person. But for special occasions, I’ve been known to pull out a mascara wand and eyeliner. Remembering to bring it in for extra touch-ups/ remembering it in general, is yet another thing to add to any pre-date check list.