Stories Galore at Belgium’s Royal Museums of Fine Arts

They tell stories, and there’s no shortage of tales at Belgium’s Royal Museums of Fine Arts where the works of an incredible wealth of painters, sculptors and other artists are on display.

Belgium's Royal Museums of Fine Arts (Abu-Fadil)

We’ve grown so accustomed to learning about people, countries, politics, economics, religion and technology through various media outlets and platforms but often forget that much of what surrounds us is documented in art.

That’s why I enjoy visiting museums to savor interpretations of what was, what is, and, sometimes, what’s to be.

Pieter Bruegel the Elder's "The Fall of the Rebellious Angels" (Abu-Fadil)

The Royal Museums of Fine Arts in Brussels offer superb examples of Dutch and Flemish art, in addition to other works from across the centuries.

Pieter Bruegel’s “Unseen Masterpieces: When Art Meets Technology” that opened last year and runs through March 2020, is a digital experience set up jointly with the Google Institute ahead of the 450th anniversary of the artist’s death in 2019.

Bruegel’s “The Fall of the Rebellious Angels” (1562) depicts a sword-wielding St. Michael at the center of the painting in shiny armor perched atop a seven-headed dragon while battling his fallen celestial brethren.

The good: The saint, surrounded by loyal angels, some armed with swords, others blowing into long trumpets, is protected by a small shield decorated with a red cross against a white background.

The bad: The painting is full of monsters and reptiles alongside gigantic and deformed mussels, strange demons, and human heads with butterfly wings.

A classic epic battle of good versus evil, and light versus dark.

Peter Paul Rubens' "Christ and the Adulteress" (Abu-Fadil)

Other biblical themes grace various halls of the museum.

Peter Paul Rubens’ “Christ and the Adulteress” shows a compassionate and forgiving Jesus fending off the woman’s accusers and all those passing judgment. In the Gospel according to St. John, Jesus said, “Let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.”

Adriaen Isenbrant's "Virgin of the Seven Sorrows" (Abu-Fadil)

Another religious theme is Adriaen Isenbrant's "Virgin of the Seven Sorrows."

It’s the left panel of a diptyque – double panels - at the Notre Dame (Our Lady) Church in Bruges. The almost monochromatic piece radiates sadness but its fine details are exquisite.

In the Catholic Church, the Seven Sorrows are: The prophecy of Simeon, the flight into Egypt, the loss of the Child Jesus in the temple, the meeting of Jesus and Mary on the way to the cross, the crucifixion, the taking down of the body of Jesus from the cross, and the burial of Jesus.

"The Tower of Babel" by Joos de Momper II (Abu-Fadil)

“The Tower of Babel” by Joos de Momper II is straight out of the Old Testament’s Genesis, where the monolingual people of Babylon built a structure to reach the skies and be like God.

God shot down their arrogance by making them speak different languages, rendering them incapable of communicating with each other and working together, thereby putting an end to their building ambitions, which is visible in the painting’s unfinished structure.

But the rendition of characters and their attire is unmistakably Flemish-cum-Orientalist.

“The King Drinks” by Jacques (Jacob) Jordaens (Abu-Fadil)

Jacques (Jacob) Jordaens takes us from piety to merriment bordering on hedonism.

“The King Drinks,” painted about 1640 depicts a king-for-a-day awarded a crown for having found the bean in the cake, according to tradition.

The drunken party atmosphere is reflected in all the characters, which the artist, a reported convert to Protestantism, viewed as unseemly and in need of sobriety and moderation.

"Portrait of Nicolaas van Bambeek" by Rembrandt van Rijn (Abu-Fadil)

No mention of Dutch and Flemish masters would be complete without reference to Rembrandt van Rijn whose portrait of rich merchant Nicolaas van Bambeek in 1641 is typical of the genre.

When he painted this piece, Rembrandt was an appreciated portraitist and already working on “The Night Watch,” his most famous, and some would say controversial, masterpiece.

“Archduke Léopold Guillaume in His Italian Paintings Gallery" by David Teniers II (Abu-Fadil)

Stories within stories are fascinating to hear and read about. Illustrated, they bring the whole process to life, albeit frozen in time.

“Archduke Léopold Guillaume in His Italian Paintings Gallery" by David Teniers II signed in 1651 shows us the nobleman with friends surrounded by fine works of art they all seem to admire. Each painting tells a separate and interesting story.

Gustaf Wappers' "Episode of the September Days 1830" (Abu-Fadil)

Fast forward to 1835 when Gustaf Wappers portrayed an 1830 revolution and celebration in Brussels’ Grande Place against Dutch hegemony imposed by the 1815 Congress of Vienna and the redrawing of Europe’s map.