Stories We Tell, Part 2

This week, we continue the work we began here with two educators’—two mothers’—stories. Whitney and Vanessa illustrate why their families need the Affordable Care Act and how they came to see the importance of the ACA for mothers and families who need continuing care, especially those who don’t have access to employer-based coverage.

Whitney Hanna’s Story

In 2012, four months into my pregnancy, I found out that my son was carrying genetic mutations that cause Cystic Fibrosis. The private insurance I paid into as an independent contractor made it possible for me to afford the care I needed during the pregnancy and birth. Today, with insurance from my full-time work, my son’s medications cost us about a hundred dollars a month, and his durable medical equipment, that would have cost $15,000 out of pocket, cost us $2,000. Three times in my son’s life, routine lab work has detected a type of bacteria that’s particularly dangerous for people with CF, requiring a 28-day course of nebulizer antibiotic treatment. Out of pocket, the medication costs $8,000. With our insurance, it costs $150. Given the potentially devastating costs of my son’s care, I just want to know that we can’t be kicked off our policy and that our expenses can’t be capped by a plan maximum. I want what we’ve been paying for all these years. This is why my family needs the Affordable Care Act.

Apart from a couple of broken bones, I’ve lived a healthy 40 years. I go to the doctor for annual check-ups and rarely get sick. I’m lucky. I’ve also had health insurance for the entirety of my life, either provided by my parents or their employers, my own employers, or through my own purchase.

From 2008 - 2013, I was an independent contractor, doing education consulting work. At first I relied on COBRA to continue my coverage from a previous employer, and then I purchased my own coverage on the private market. I knew having insurance was smart, but never really needed it much. I paid in so I’d be covered if I needed it, and I knew I was making it possible for others to afford the care they needed.

In the fall of 2012, I found out the baby I was carrying had inherited genetic mutations that cause Cystic Fibrosis. From then on, I relied on my health insurance to help pay for monthly ultrasounds to monitor his development, saving me over $600 a month. I desperately hoped he wouldn’t need any interventions. When I needed a c-section for my son’s birth, my maternity coverage meant I only had to pay about $1700 of an almost $18,000 bill. I watched a big chunk of my paycheck go to paying our $1200/month policy premiums and did my best to budget for our $6000 deductible. I knew that potentially paying an annual $20,000 in premiums and deductible would pale in comparison to the cost of a hospital stay if we needed it. And at the time, we could afford it.

As I was preparing to go back to work, my husband and I fretted about adding on the cost of childcare to our already high monthly bills. Living where we do wasn’t an option on one income, and I wanted to go back to work. Often, kids with CF don’t go to daycare, because getting exposed to other kids’ germs can be more dangerous for them, especially when their lungs are still developing. We decided the cost of a nanny, roughly double the cost of our preferred daycare, would be worth it, at least for a while. Eventually, my husband and I each changed jobs, taking pay cuts to do something we knew we’d like, with the stability of regular paychecks and employer-subsidized insurance benefits. After my son turned two, we moved to (the much more affordable) daycare and held our breath.

Two years later, my son is healthy, happy, and strong. He has done well at preschool, and he gets the same colds the other kids get, but isn’t any sicker than his classmates. We have a wonderful team at Texas Children’s Hospital who checks in with us once a quarter. Our lives revolve around a daily routine of supplements, medications and breathing treatments, but they’re minimal preventative care given his condition. His medications cost us about a hundred dollars a month, and his durable medical equipment, that would have cost $15,000 out of pocket, cost us $2,000. We were grateful for the payment plan that came with the bill. Three times in my son’s life, routine lab work has detected a type of bacteria that’s particularly dangerous for people with CF, and requires a 28-day course of nebulizer antibiotic treatment. Out of pocket, the medication costs $8,000. With our insurance, it costs $150. Can you imagine scrambling to find $8,000 for a medication that doctors tell you is necessary to preserve your child’s life? Our insurance plan means we don’t have to face that worry.

My husband and I have worked hard to get good educations and develop our skills in our fields. I have a doctorate in education. He has a law degree. We get paid well for the work we do, and we enjoy it. We’re lucky.

We’re lucky, but we shouldn’t need to rely on luck to ensure that our health care needs will be met. Without the protections of the Affordable Care Act, my family’s position in the middle class is at grave risk. If the choice comes to selling our home to pay for our son’s medical treatment, we will make that choice. Should we have to make that choice - to choose between a home and a path to financial security, or our son’s life? Should anyone?

When I think about the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness guaranteed to all Americans in the US Constitution, I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to realize those inalienable rights. Without affordable, comprehensive health care, those rights are in jeopardy. This isn’t a petty request. I’m not insisting on a handout. I’ve been paying into this system for my whole adult life, and my parents did before that. I’m happy to keep paying my premiums and co-pays. I just want to know that we can’t be kicked off our policy, that our expenses can’t be capped by a plan maximum. I want what we’ve been paying for all these years. My family needs the protections of the Affordable Care Act. Insurance is supposed to be there when you need it. Now, we do. I want us to be protected. I want my son to live a long and healthy life. And I don’t want to live with the fear that it could all slip away, because people who have never been in shoes like mine just don’t get what’s at stake.

Vanessa’s Story

In 2007, after two years of struggling with infertility, I got pregnant with twins. In my 26th week, I went to the doctor with severe back pain and she told me I was having contractions. I was put on hospitalized bedrest for seven weeks, eventually having a C-section. My sons were born at four pounds and two pounds. They spent an additional four weeks in the hospital. We paid $3000 of a $250,000 bill, thanks to my husband’s insurance. Two years later in 2009, my husband was laid off. I wasn’t able to go back to work immediately. As a teacher, I had to wait until the beginning of the next school year to get full benefits. We applied for private insurance but were rejected by company after company because my difficult pregnancy and the boys’ prematurity were considered pre-existing conditions. I lived with a constant low-grade fever, caused by the stress of knowing my children and I were uninsurable. It wasn’t until the Affordable Care Act passed that that anxiety dissipated.

A little over ten years ago, I found out I was pregnant. My husband and I had been dealing with infertility for just over two years. Two weeks after our fifth round of insemination, a positive pregnancy test stared back at me as I worked alone in a hotel room in Houston, Texas.

I had a nearly perfect beginning to my pregnancy--little morning sickness, a lot of energy. Then, one night during my 26th week I started experiencing severe back pain. I attributed this to my newly growing belly, but the back pain didn’t let up through the night. Early the next morning, I went to my OBGYN’s office where she strapped me up to a monitor. “You need to go to emergency now,” she said, “You’re having contractions.” I was wheeled out of her office and through the halls of the women’s wing of the local hospital, strapped to another machine and almost immediately given medication to stop the contractions. After several hours, once the contractions had subsided, my doctor appeared from behind the curtain that separated my bed from the others. She told me that I would be admitted to the hospital until the babies could be safely delivered. She asked me to try to “hold them in” for at least six more weeks.

I like to follow doctor’s orders. So, as directed, I remained on hospitalized bedrest for not six, but seven weeks. One morning during a routine, weekly ultrasound to monitor the babies growth, they discovered that one of the boys was no longer growing in utero. I was scheduled for an emergency C-section and was wheeled into surgery five hours later. The boys were born at four pounds and two pounds. In the surgery with me was n my husband and my doctor, and an entire team of doctors and specialists waiting to handle whatever complications might arise during birth. The boys were born and immediately--just minutes after birth-- whisked into the NICU. I could not hold my children for several hours after their birth. I could not breastfeed until almost 24 hours later. And although I was released from the hospital two days after delivery, the boys remained for four weeks in intensive care until they both weighed enough to be released to come home with us.

All up, my hospitalization and the boys NICU stay lasted 12 weeks and cost over $250,000. We paid only $3,000. The deductible of our health plan. We felt incredibly lucky that we had insurance to carry us through the unexpectedly difficult pregnancy and birth, but we never considered, really, what it meant to have that insurance.

We thought our bad days were behind us once the boys were home and we settled into the routine of eating, entertaining, and changing diapers for two boys. But then almost two years to the day after the boys came home, my husband was laid off as a result of the recession of 2007. Finding work in finance--my husband’s field of work--was extremely difficult. As a result, we relied on COBRA as long as we could, but the cost of COBRA was high. I had not worked since going on bedrest, had been home caring for both boys, but committed to going back to full-time work. Unfortunately, my job as a teacher meant that I could not return to full-time teaching (and benefits) until the new school year began. I started looking into private insurance which would have meant less coverage than COBRA, but also less cost. Time after time, however, I was rejected and the boys were rejected for coverage. Both my difficult pregnancy and the boys prematurity were considered pre-existing conditions.

Luckily, we were able to use COBRA until my husband and I were able to return to full-time work. But the fear of that uncertain time, of not knowing when the next job might come, of fearing illness remains vivid to me. It is almost impossible to write about the constant presence of fear that accompanies young parenthood coupled with unemployment. When the ACA was passed I breathed a sigh of relief. I had never been hospitalized before I landed on bedrest at 26 weeks and, thankfully, I’ve never been hospitalized since. I was and continue to be remarkably and gratefully healthy. It baffled me that I was refused insurance because of an accident of fate. And that the same would be true of my children for the rest of their lives. I remember the constant rejection from the insurance agencies and the disinterest of their agents. The ACA means that no matter what happens to my family in the future, we at least (as they say) have our health.